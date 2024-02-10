Ollie Clarke double helps Mansfield thrash struggling Forest Green

Mansfield stayed in the automatic promotion race with a 4-0 win over struggling Forest Green.

A double from Ollie Clarke, as well as goals from Tom Nichols and Will Swan, helped the Stags to victory despite a resurgent first-half performance by Steve Cotterill’s Rovers.

Mansfield took the lead after 11 minutes when Aden Flint cushioned a header into the path of the oncoming Clarke, who hammered home into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

The visitors were almost gifted a second from a loose back pass but Clarke and Swan were both denied by Luke Daniels.

Nichols made it two when he ran on to Swan’s pass before cutting inside and hammering an effort into the far corner after 69 minutes.

Swan then added a third after 78 minutes after Lucas Akins’ low cross found the forward six yards out and he turned home right-footed at the near post.

Clarke completed the rout when he added a fourth with a fine right-footed finish that found the top corner.