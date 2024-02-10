Stop Gaza genocide, urge health workers at Downing Street vigil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stop Gaza genocide, urge health workers at Downing Street vigil

By Press Association
Hundreds of health workers and supporters have taken part in a silent procession and vigil outside 10 Downing Street calling for the Prime Minister to press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The procession, organised by Health Workers for Palestine, began at Westminster Bridge on Saturday afternoon, in front of St Thomas’ Hospital, and finished at 10 Downing Street’s Whitehall entrance where speeches took place.

UK healthcare workers attended in uniform, holding small coffins bearing the names of children who have died.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The protesters carried banners saying “Stop Israel’s Gaza genocide” as well as Palestinian flags.

The coffins were left on the ground opposite Downing Street as speakers took to the stage and the crowd chanted “ceasefire now” and “we believe that we will win”.

Speakers included Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Omar Abdel-Mannan, paediatric neurologist and co-founder of Health Workers for Palestine and Gaza Medic Voices, and Oxford City councillor Jabu Nala-Hartley.

Samah Khan, aged nine and from east London, wrote a rap which she performed on stage.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Beforehand, she said: “I am a nine-year-old girl and I know that there are loads of other nine-year-old girls in Gaza and they deserve what I have – food, water, medicine, a roof over their heads, but they don’t get that, but they deserve it.

“So my message to the Israel government is: How would you feel? How would you feel if you were in their position?

“And my message to the Palestinians is: We are with you, we are with you all the way.”

Dr Abdel-Mannan told the PA news agency: “We’re here today as health workers, as doctors, nurses, paramedics, working in the NHS, standing together united horrified by what is happening inside Gaza, targeting of hospitals, systematic targeting of healthcare facilities.

“We are here in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza and to send a message to our Government that your silence is complicit in this genocide and you must think about stopping the arming of Israel and to stop this complete massacre that is happening and about to happen in Rafah.

“This is a silent procession to tell the Government that your silence is deafening and we will mirror that to show you that our numbers, and the people on the street, have had enough of watching this genocide unfold.”

Silent processions were also due to take place at the same time across the world, including in Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, San Diego, Johannesburg, Paris, Kolkata, Belfast and Dublin.

It comes after a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 in which 1,300 people were killed and more than 240 kidnapped, before Israel retaliated with months of attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding thousands.

The Palestinian death toll stands at almost 28,000 after four months of war, according to Gazan health officials.