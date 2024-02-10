Erico Sousa seals Boreham Wood’s win over Maidenhead

Erico Sousa’s first-half penalty was enough to earn Boreham Wood a 1-0 win over Maidenhead as they moved above their opponents in the National League.

Sousa sent Craig Ross the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute to earn three points which lift Boreham Wood up to 13th.

Kabongo Tshimanga had put the ball in the net for the hosts with 15 minutes gone, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Shawn McCoulsky went close to equalising for Maidenhead in the 84th minute, but was denied by a fine save from Nathan Ashmore.