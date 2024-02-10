It wasn’t a red – Peter Atherton disagrees with dismissal in Bolton draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It wasn’t a red – Peter Atherton disagrees with dismissal in Bolton draw

By Press Association
Peter Atherton did not think it was a red card (Nick Potts/PA)
Peter Atherton did not think it was a red card (Nick Potts/PA)

Bolton assistant boss Peter Atherton felt a point was the least his side deserved after they fought back with 10 men to draw 1-1 against Northampton.

Kieron Bowie gave the Cobblers an early lead and things turned from bad to worse for the Trotters when midfielder George Thomason was dismissed after just 28 minutes.

However, despite also seeing manager Ian Evatt sent off for an incident at half-time, Bolton rallied well in the second half and rescued a point thanks to Carlos Mendes Gomes’ late header.

On the red card, Atherton said: “I didn’t see the incident from my seat at the time but I’ve watched it back and I don’t think it’s a red card. I spoke to the fourth official and he didn’t think it was a red card either.

“I don’t know if we will appeal. That will be up to the gaffer and the club but we responded really well in the second half.

“We didn’t start the game well, we all know that, but we reacted brilliantly and to dominate the second half like we did, and get a point, it shows big character from the players.

“We’re no fools, we knew what we would be come up against when we turned up and we spoke to the players about that but we just didn’t start the game well and it grew from that.

“The red card makes it a big uphill challenge but we made the tactical decision to change formation at half-time and I thought we took the game to them in the second half and dominated the ball.

“We fully deserved at least a point and we’re delighted to come away with something.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady admitted he had mixed emotions.

“It’s a bit bittersweet really because we feel like we should have won the game,” he said.

“But we had spoken to the players about us representing ourselves better because we were disappointed with our last couple of performances.

“Today we were back to representing our normal selves and playing more like what the fans are used to and I felt that was really important.

“I thought the way we set up structurally was really good and it worked in that first half and that’s down to the players and their attitude.

“Even with 10 men, Bolton have so much quality – you only have to look at the players they brought on and they could be a Championship club by the end of the season.

“We went toe to toe with them and the game ebbed and flowed in the second half but I think we have to see it as a good point.”