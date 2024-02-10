Karl Robinson bemoans Salford display but is pleased to take a point

Karl Robinson felt there were positives for Salford despite a poor performance in a 1-1 draw with Swindon.

The visitors needed a late goal from Callum Hendry to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

And boss Robinson said: “The competitive edge didn’t seem to be there in the same way as it has been. But the secret to sustaining points and keep putting them on the board is finding a way, even when you’re not great.

“Their goal could have been a turning point for us to get back on the front foot.

“It seemed like we were waiting for them to score.

“We know we weren’t good enough today…but to get the point makes me feel proud of the players.

“For the first 25 minutes we were by far the better team. I thought we had a number of chances to go ahead.

“We probably got more than we deserved. But equally, that’s still a very positive point.”

George McEachran charged into the box and slotted his finish beyond the goalkeeper at the near post to put Swindon ahead, but Callum Hendry fired home from close range in stoppage time to earn a point.

Gavin Gunning felt Swindon deserved a lot more than they ended up with, despite the familiar feeling of conceding late.

He said: “Have you seen a performance like that this year? I don’t know.

“We conceded late on and that is frustrating, but if their keeper has a game like that then there is nothing that you can do, fair play to him. He has had one of the best games I’ve seen from a goalie in a long time.

“We’ve played a Salford team that are in really good form and we have absolutely battered them and anybody who watched that game knows that.

“I think we were decent in the first half, we had a lot of chances where we should have scored and they didn’t know how to deal with the game plan that we played.

“It is frustrating because it has been doom and gloom, but we are playing well again now.”