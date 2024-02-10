Karl Robinson bemoans Salford display but is pleased to take a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Karl Robinson bemoans Salford display but is pleased to take a point

By Press Association
Karl Robinson was pleased to take a point (Martin Rickett/PA)
Karl Robinson felt there were positives for Salford despite a poor performance in a 1-1 draw with Swindon.

The visitors needed a late goal from Callum Hendry to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

And boss Robinson said: “The competitive edge didn’t seem to be there in the same way as it has been. But the secret to sustaining points and keep putting them on the board is finding a way, even when you’re not great.

“Their goal could have been a turning point for us to get back on the front foot.

“It seemed like we were waiting for them to score.

“We know we weren’t good enough today…but to get the point makes me feel proud of the players.

“For the first 25 minutes we were by far the better team. I thought we had a number of chances to go ahead.

“We probably got more than we deserved. But equally, that’s still a very positive point.”

George McEachran charged into the box and slotted his finish beyond the goalkeeper at the near post to put Swindon ahead, but Callum Hendry fired home from close range in stoppage time to earn a point.

Gavin Gunning felt Swindon deserved a lot more than they ended up with, despite the familiar feeling of conceding late.

He said: “Have you seen a performance like that this year? I don’t know.

“We conceded late on and that is frustrating, but if their keeper has a game like that then there is nothing that you can do, fair play to him. He has had one of the best games I’ve seen from a goalie in a long time.

“We’ve played a Salford team that are in really good form and we have absolutely battered them and anybody who watched that game knows that.

“I think we were decent in the first half, we had a lot of chances where we should have scored and they didn’t know how to deal with the game plan that we played.

“It is frustrating because it has been doom and gloom, but we are playing well again now.”