Football rumours: Newcastle consider Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly

What the papers say

Newcastle are considering signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer transfer window in a move to solidify their defence, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has played 13 games in the Premier League this season and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail also says Liverpool are interested in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who could be available for a free transfer in the summer window.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar (Adam DavyPA)

The Sun reports Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign Orlando City and United States forward Duncan McGuire if they survive relegation this season. The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 32 games for Orlando this campaign.

Social media round-up

Brighton are ready to sell Kaoru Mitoma! 🇯🇵 Who should sign him – Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea? 📍https://t.co/Yx10zXcIey — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 11, 2024

Rodrygo admits he would 'LOVE' Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the summer 👀 https://t.co/nZ3KbARwG1 — Mail Sport (@MailSport) February 12, 2024

Players to watch

Nico Williams: Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Spain’s 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger, according to Caught Offside.

Could Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams be heading to London?(Liam McBurney/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Football Insider reports Liverpool are on the verge of locking down the defender on a new, long-term deal.