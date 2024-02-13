Matty Platt on target as Bradford thrash MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matty Platt on target as Bradford thrash MK Dons

By Press Association
Matthew Platt opened the scoring (Richard Sellers/PA)
Matthew Platt opened the scoring (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bradford made it back-to-back wins with an emphatic 4-0 victory against MK Dons.

It was a satisfying result for manager Graham Alexander, who had been sacked by the visitors in October after only 16 games in charge.

The Bantams had beaten Wrexham on Saturday and wasted little time in going ahead against another team in the play-off places.

Defender Matty Platt gave them a 14th-minute lead as he drilled home from 15 yards.

MK keeper Nathan Harness, playing in the absence of Filip Marschall and Michael Kelly, was beaten again after 36 minutes.

Clarke Oduor’s shot hit the post and Calum Kavanagh was first to the rebound to tap home.

The home side took control of the game with two goals in a minute early in the second half.

Andy Cook scored his 15th goal of the season when he drove home the rebound after Alex Gilliead headed against the woodwork.

Cook then intercepted Warren O’Hora’s pass and although his own shot was blocked, it fell for Oduor to convert inside the six-yard box.