Herbie Kane nets late penalty as Barnsley take point from Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Herbie Kane earned a late point for Barnsley (David Davies/PA)
Herbie Kane netted a penalty at the death as Barnsley secured a late point in a 1-1 League One draw to Shrewsbury at the Croud Meadow.

The Shrews broke the deadlock in the seventh minute after Dan Udoh drove a dangerous ball into the heart of the box. The cross reached Nicky Cadden, who deflected into the back of his own net.

The Tykes had their first chance just before the 20-minute mark. John McAtee picked up a through ball on the edge of the box, but an acrobatic save by Marko Marosi kept out his curling effort.

Barnsley came close just past the 70th-minute mark when Cadden unleashed a wicked drive from just outside the box, but Marosi managed to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Tom Bayliss went on a surging run through the Barnsley defence with just under 15 minutes remaining, but his shot was parried out for a corner by Tykes goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Shrewsbury substitute Taylor Perry conceded a penalty right at the death. Kane stepped up and converted it into the top-right corner to earn the away side a share of the spoils.