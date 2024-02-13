Steve Cotterill up and running as Forest Green boss after win at Barrow

Steve Cotterill earned his first win since taking charge at Forest Green as the visitors lifted themselves off the bottom of Sky Bet League Two with a 2-1 victory at Barrow.

Relegation-threatened Rovers put a dent in the hosts’ promotion hopes as they ended a 15-game wait for a win.

Kyle McAllister put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute with a deflected effort as he nodded in Fankaty Dabo’s cross.

The lead did not last long as Cole Stockton pounced on a poor backpass to score a 25-yard lob eight minutes later.

Goalkeeper Paul Farman kept the hosts in the game as he denied McAllister and Christian Doidge.

Manny Osadebe fired Forest Green back in front just before the hour after an attempted pass bounced back to him.

Barrow’s best chance to rescue a point came when Stockton smashed a long-range strike against the crossbar late on.

Pete Wild’s side slipped to fifth, while Cotterill’s charges cut the gap to safety to six points.