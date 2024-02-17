Tranmere bounce back to winning ways with emphatic win over leaders Stockport

Tranmere got back to winning ways with a convincing 4-0 win over table-topping Stockport at Prenton Park.

The home side took the lead after 30 minutes when skipper Tom Davies poked the ball home from close range following a Brad Walker free-kick.

Despite enjoying a lot of possession, the visitors were limited when it came to goalscoring opportunities with Nick Powell having the best chance to level the game before the interval.

At the other end, Harvey Saunders could have doubled Rovers’ lead, only to be denied by Ben Hinchcliffe in the County goal.

The Hatters started brightly after the break and could have been level through Will Collor, who was denied by home goalkeeper Luke McGee, before Odin Bailey saw his effort from a narrow angle flash wide.

However, Tranmere made it 2-0 in the 55th minute when Jordan Turnbull turned sharply to divert the ball home after Stockport failed to clear the danger from a free kick.

The points were secured when Turnbull rose to head home his second of the game through Rovers’ third goal from a Walker cross eight minutes later, before Connor Jennings completed the scoring in the 85th minute.