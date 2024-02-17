Calum Ferrie earns Queen’s Park a point in goalless draw with Morton

Calum Ferrie came to Queen’s Park’s rescue with a string of fine saves in a goalless cinch Championship draw with Morton.

Ruari Paton twice went close for the hosts in the opening 20 minutes before Ferrie kept them in contention by keeping out two George Oakley attempts in quick successions.

The lively tempo continued as Jack Turner sent a promising shot over the crossbar, but it was Ferrie who was taking centre stage.

The keeper kept out Oakley once more and then denied Iain Wilson in the closing stages.