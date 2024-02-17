Cambridge thump basement side Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cambridge thump basement side Carlisle

By Press Association
Sullay Kaikai opened the scoring for Cambridge (Tim Markland/PA)
Cambridge inflicted further woe on basement side Carlisle with a fine 4-0 away win at Brunton Park.

Sierra Leone midfielder Sullay Kaikai, who had not scored in his five previous games, fired the visitors into a welcome 14th-minute lead with a sweet right-foot strike into the bottom right corner.

An unfortunate second-half own goal from Sam Lavelle, an Elias Kachunga header three minutes later and Liam Bennett’s late goal made sure Carlisle have now lost their last seven games on the spin.

Striker Lyle Taylor had come close to doubling the lead after Kaikai’s early opener, but his effort was parried by keeper Harry Lewis and deflected wide.

Kaikai and defender James Gibbons both had shots blocked as the U’s forced the pace, before Danny Andrew came within a whisker of scoring with a fierce free-kick which flew just wide.

Josh Vela saw his close-range header well saved by shot-stopper Jack Stevens, while Harrison Neal had a shot charged down for the Blues.

Goalscorer Kaikai had an effort charged down before Lewis saved Jordan Gibson’s header on the stroke of half-time and Jack Diamond rifled wide for the visitors close to the hour mark.

Taylor headed wide before Lavelle deflected Kaikai’s cross into his own net and Kachunga bagged his fourth league goal of the season.

Substitute Bennett pounced with seven minutes left as the U’s bounced back from successive defeats.