We made it hard for ourselves – Mike Williamson critical of MK Dons despite win

By Press Association
Mike Williamson was not happy with MK Dons’ performance despite the win at Swindon (Mike Egerton/PA)
MK Dons manager Mike Williamson said his side made it hard for themselves despite a 2-1 victory at Swindon which helped lift them up to fifth place in the table.

Stephen Wearne marked his full league debut with two goals in the space of the first eight minutes and the Dons held that lead until Charlie Austin’s 89th-minute strike threatened a late comeback.

Williamson said: “It was a fantastic start, but it also changes the dynamics of the game and allows the opposition to have a little bit of freedom to go forward because they need to get back in the game.

“I think what we can take from the game is that some of our offensive play was very good.

“And our last-ditch defending was excellent – you can see the spirit and every player on the pitch threw their body in front of the ball.

“But there were big parts of the game I think we’re quite far off and we made it hard for ourselves, and obviously it turns into chaotic in the last few minutes.

“I’m incredibly proud of the boys and the fact that we’ve got good players won that game today.”

Wearne opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock after some calamitous Swindon defending.

Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft and Conor McCarthy left the ball for each other, allowing Kyran Lofthouse to nip in and tee up Wearne for a simple finish.

It was 2-0 four minutes later as Wearne swept home at the far post following a brilliant centre across the six-yard box.

The Dons pushed for a third goal and Daniel Kemp forced a good save out of Bycroft nine minutes into the second half with a stinging 25-yard shot.

Charlie Austin finished emphatically with one minute remaining to give Swindon hope of a late comeback, but the visitors were able to see out the win.

Interim Swindon manager Gavin Gunning said: WAfter eight minutes, your whole gameplan went out the window which is the worst part of it.

“The keeper should have come and the centre-half should clear it one is so it’s unfortunate.

“Then the second one was a lapse in concentration at the back stick, switching off, watching them score.

“You do the prep, you get videos and you say this is what we’re trying to do, but we were 2-0 down before we know it and you have to adapt and be more compact.

“They are a possession-based team you’re always going to struggle if you go 2-0 down.

“It was an average performance, a completely different level of performance than what we’ve been showing the last four games. It is frustrating and the two early goals obviously kill you.”