Matt Bloomfield rues missed Wycombe chances in draw with Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matt Bloomfield rues missed Wycombe chances in draw with Oxford

By Press Association
Manager Matt Bloomfield felt Wycombe deserved to beat Oxford (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Manager Matt Bloomfield felt Wycombe deserved to beat Oxford (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield felt his team should have earned more than a goalless draw against play-off contenders Oxford after spurning a number of first-half chances.

This was an afternoon when the Chairboys renamed their stadium Adam’s Park as a tribute to 17-year-old supporter Adam Ankers, who died earlier in the month after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for the club’s Foundation Under-19 team.

It was dominated for the best part of an hour by the hosts before Oxford improved and came close to making Bloomfield’s players regret their missed opportunities.

Bloomfield said: “We created more than enough chances to win the game, I believe, and it’s slightly disappointing not to come away with more than what we’ve got.

“But at the same time, I think I have to be pleased with the resilience because if you’re not going to score make sure that you don’t concede.

“Oxford had a couple of chances where we’ve made real big blocks, the back four were really brave in how they defended.

“I spoke before the game to the boys about this being one for our supporters.

“It’s something I was disappointed to not get all three points [from] earlier in the season and we really wanted to do that for our supporters today.

“We wanted to make sure we came out with energy and I feel like we did that first half.”

Wycombe’s first big chance came when Beryly Lubala played the ball through for Dale Taylor, whose shot was saved by the foot of Jamie Cumming.

The Oxford goalkeeper then denied Taylor again and the dangerous Kieran Sadlier sent a clear opportunity into the side-netting before his low ball was somehow put wide by Lubala from close range.

The U’s, who are now three points clear of seventh-placed Stevenage, almost snatched victory with 14 minutes left but home keeper Max Stryjek kept out Cameron Brannagan’s effort.

Oxford boss Des Buckingham said: “It’s an extremely hard-earned point against a team that have picked up some really good results of late and play a very difficult way at times.

“We lost Elliott Moore late last night, which was disruptive, but it was our first clean sheet in a while (12 league games), so to come here and match that, we just needed to be calmer on the ball at times.

“We showed that in the second half, we were calmer on the ball and we created a lot more in the second half.

“We should have had a penalty at the end as well to possibly come away with three points.

“It’s a good point away from home but we need to make sure we back it up on Tuesday with three [against Northampton].”