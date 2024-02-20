Football rumours: Gareth Southgate considers uncapped midfield trio for England

What the papers say

The Sun reports that Gareth Southgate has his eye on three uncapped midfield players – Manchester United teen Kobbie Mainoo, Everton’s James Garner and Fulham’s Harrison Reed – as concern grows over the form of Kalvin Phillips.

Coach David Moyes’ future with West Ham looks fraught as the club is understood to be sounding out Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter to lead the Hammers, writes the Daily Mail.

West Ham United manager David Moyes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Bruce is keen to move abroad, with the ex-Newcastle boss looking to become the next manager for South Korea, writes the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Francesco Calzona has just signed his contract as new Napoli head coach until the end of the season. Calzona will remain in charge also as Slovakia national team head coach. 🇸🇰 Deal signed 48h before UCL clash vs Barça, as first training session will take place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RwSyZWYW79 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2024

Inside the life of Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray as he suddenly steps away from role to receive medical treatment 🔵 Get well soon, Tony 💙https://t.co/1TmI7jVUfr — Mail Sport (@MailSport) February 20, 2024

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The Paris Saint-Germain star put pen to paper with Real Madrid weeks ago, reports the Daily Mail.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liel Abada: According to the Daily Record, Celtic will speak to the winger’s agent this week to sort out his future.

Yann M’Vila: West Bromwich Albion has signed the former France international, but only until the end of the season, says the BBC.