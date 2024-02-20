Walsall move to within three points of League Two play-offs after Morecambe win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Walsall move to within three points of League Two play-offs after Morecambe win

By Press Association
Jamille Matt netted Walsall’s second goal (Nigel French/PA)
Jamille Matt netted Walsall’s second goal (Nigel French/PA)

Conviction in both boxes fired 16th-placed Walsall to within three points of the League Two play-offs following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Morecambe.

Ross Tierney got the ball rolling with Jamille Matt and on-loan Norwich defender Emmanuel Adegboyega both notching for the second time in four days.

The visitors had plenty of play but created little with the likes of Adegboyega and Liam Gordon commanding when charging down shots.

Isaac Hutchinson had a fierce rising drive swatted over by Archie Mair but the Saddlers midfielder turned provider from the corner that followed, finding Tierney to thump low into the bottom corner in the 13th minute.

Matt’s colossal leap flicked Josh Gordon into space in the right of the box and he rode a couple of nibbles to cut the ball back from a tight spot for Matt to force inside the far post, 26 minutes in.

Hutchinson might have made it three on the stroke of half-time as he fired wide of the near post via a deflection.

But, while Morecambe built pressure early in the second half, the game was up when substitute Jack Earing found Matt to nudge against the post with Adegboyega slamming home the rebound in the 66th minute to seal maximum points.