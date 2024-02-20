Eastleigh’s strong start sets them up for a good night away from home By Press Association February 20 2024, 10:28 pm February 20 2024, 10:28 pm Share Eastleigh’s strong start sets them up for a good night away from home Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6380522/eastleighs-strong-start-sets-them-up-for-a-good-night-away-from-home/ Copy Link Eastleigh’s Paul McCallum started the rout at Oxford. (Bradley Collyer/PA) Eastleigh’s first-half rout blew struggling Oxford City away as they ran out 5-2 winners in the Vanarama National League contest. Paul McCallum’s brace and Ludwig Francillette’s strike had the visitors 3-0 ahead after just 10 minutes. Francillette also hit the bar in the first half but Scott Quigley added a fourth seven minutes before the break. Rock bottom Oxford conceded a fifth five minutes into the second half when Jake Taylor netted, before the hosts pulled goals back through Alfie Potter and Levi Lumeka.