Football rumours: Chelsea’s Levi Colwill attracting interest from numerous clubs

What the papers say

Paris St Germain and Liverpool are both interested in England defender Levi Colwill, but Chelsea are not keen on seeing the 20-year-old leave the Blues, says the Evening Standard.

West Ham are eyeing striker Dominic Solanke, who currently plays for Bournemouth, the Daily Telegraph writes.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke (Adam Davy/PA)

As per the Daily Telegraph, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to return to England when he wraps up at the German club at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴 Bad news for Manchester United as Luke Shaw "will be absent for a few months" with a muscular injury, club confirms. pic.twitter.com/G1mcbNwrrx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2024

Barcelona boss Xavi taking drastic measures to find mole leaking informationhttps://t.co/wPA3LL4kov — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 21, 2024

Players to watch

Marc Guehi: Manchester United could join Liverpool in the race to sign the Crystal Palace defender, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool’s uncertainty over Mohamed Salah cost the club the chance to sign the Paris St Germain star ahead of Real Madrid, talkSPORT reports.

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mason Greenwood: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are gearing up for a showdown for the Manchester United forward, as the Red Devils appear eager to offload the striker following his loan spell at Getafe, says the Daily Mail.