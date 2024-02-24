Stockport lose top spot in League Two after frustrating draw with Swindon

Stockport were knocked off the top of League Two after enduring a frustrating afternoon as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Swindon.

The hosts made virtually all the running against managerless Swindon but failed to find a breakthrough, extending their winless run to four.

Both sides had decent chances in the first half, none more so than Swindon’s Zachary Elbouzedi.

He was first to a loose ball when Ben Hinchliffe palmed away Williams Kokolo’s low shot but his finish cannoned off the near post.

Most of the opportunities came Stockport’s way, though. Antoni Sarcevic skied the first of the game, with Paddy Madden heading Myles Hippolyte’s cross over a minute later.

Sarcevic was denied by a vital block by Kokolo and the left-back also took the sting out of Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ shot, giving Jack Bycroft a simple save.

Bycroft rescued the Robins 10 minutes before half-time when Madden picked out the unmarked Isaac Olaofe, the keeper pulling off a fine stop.

County ramped up the pressure after the break and Madden was again thwarted by Bycroft, who somehow tipped his well-struck shot over.

The busy Bycroft then made two sharp reaction saves from Fraser Horsfall in quick succession.

Hinchliffe prevented Aaron Drinan from finding a late goal for Swindon and, at the other end, Olaofe’s glaring miss, heading way over from Lewis Cass’ cross, summed up County’s day.

Nick Powell almost snatched the winner in stoppage time but his glancing header went agonisingly wide.