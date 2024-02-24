Woking slip down table despite securing home draw with Wealdstone

Struggling Woking slipped to second from bottom in the Vanarama National League table despite coming from behind to draw 1-1 against Wealdstone.
It took until the last minute of the first half for the first noteworthy chance of the afternoon when Jayden Luker brought down a long punt upfield from goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen and fired in a shot that was saved by Marcus Dewhurst.
The visitors made a bright start to the second half and after Tarryn Allarakhia had sent one effort inches wide and brought a save from Jaaskelainen with another, Nathan Ferguson opened the scoring with a smart finish at the far post in the 66th minute.
Curtis Edwards hit a post as Woking looked for an immediate response, and they levelled through substitute Charley Kendall’s bullet header in the 78th minute.
