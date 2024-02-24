Adam Phillips double gives on-song Barnsley victory over Derby By Press Association February 24 2024, 5:26 pm February 24 2024, 5:26 pm Share Adam Phillips double gives on-song Barnsley victory over Derby Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6384311/adam-phillips-double-gives-on-song-barnsley-victory-over-derby/ Copy Link Derby County’s Eiran Cashin (left) and Barnsley’s Adam Phillips battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Picture date: Saturday February 24, 2024. Adam Phillips scored twice as Barnsley came from behind to beat promotion rivals Derby 2-1. Sonny Bradley put the visitors ahead in the Sky Bet League One contest but the hosts responded impressively. Derby were the first to threaten when Conor Hourihane capitalised on a defensive error from Donovan Pines and fired in a shot which was deflected wide. The resulting corner saw Eiran Cashin’s header cleared off the line and then Hourihane’s 18th-minute corner was met by Bradley, whose header found the net. Barnsley equalised 15 minutes later when an attempted clearance fell to Phillips, who chested the ball down and hammered a volley just inside Joe Wildsmith’s right-hand post from the edge of the area. Barnsley’s Nicky Cadden had a shot comfortably saved soon after the restart but Phillips was on target again to score the winner in the 66th minute, meeting Cadden’s corner with a near-post header. Max Bird fired in a shot which flashed wide as the visitors looked for a quick response – but they were unable to find a leveller. The result takes Barnsley to within three points of second-placed Derby following a run of just one defeat in their last 15 games.