Leaders Dundee United come from behind to beat Queen's Park By Press Association February 24 2024, 5:29 pm

Dundee United lead the table (Jane Barlow/PA) Dundee United remain top of the Scottish Championship by a point after they came from behind to beat Queen's Park 3-1. Ruari Paton had put the struggling visitors on course for a shock win when his 17th goal of the season put them ahead 23 minutes in. But Louis Moult's brilliant free-kick got the home side level 13 minutes later and a Jordan Tillson header a minute before the half-time break turned the score around. It took the home side until the 86th minute to put the game to bed, with Glenn Middleton finishing well from inside the box.