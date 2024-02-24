Inverness snatch last-gasp draw at Arbroath

Arbroath were denied a first cinch Championship win in nine games as Cameron Harper’s last-gasp equaliser secured a 1-1 draw for fellow strugglers Inverness at Gayfield.

The Red Lichties – who remain bottom, six points adrift of Inverness with a game in hand – have only won one of their last 17 league games, the 2-1 success away to Caley Thistle in mid-December.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, with David Gold and Innes Murray going closest for Arbroath, while Inverness saw Cammy Kerr and Harper denied.

The hosts took the lead in the 82nd minute thanks to Adam Mackinnon’s close-range effort, but Harper struck in the fourth minute of added time to steal a vital point for Inverness.