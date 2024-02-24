Steve Cotterill happy for the fans as Forest Green beat Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Cotterill happy for the fans as Forest Green beat Tranmere

By Press Association
Steve Cotterill’s Forest Green earned an important victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Forest Green boss Steve Cotterill was delighted for the fans after his side boosted their League Two survival hopes with a 1-0 win over Tranmere.

Charlie McCann’s stunning strike was enough for 10-man Forest Green as Ryan Inniss was sent off for a second yellow card late on.

The hosts recorded their first home win since October as a Rob Apter-inspired Tranmere were unable to force a late equaliser.

“You’ve got to have the fans back in love with you,” said Cotterill. “Perhaps I can be that go-between to lift the club again. That’s what I feel it needs.”

The returning Jordan Moore-Taylor headed narrowly past his own post after a mix-up with emergency loan goalkeeper Vicente Reyes.

Apter shifted a yard of space and struck a fierce left-footed effort towards Reyes’ near post but the Norwich loanee tipped around the post.

Reyes made a superb save to deny Apter again after his strong run and effort was deflected towards the far corner but Reyes denied the winger.

Harvey Bunker forced Tranmere goalkeeper Luke McGee into a smart stop from his 20-yard effort as the hosts began to build some pressure.

McCann rounded off a fine Forest Green move with a stunning strike just before the break to send the hosts into a half-time lead.

In the second half, Apter found Harvey Saunders inside the penalty area but his right-footed effort was stopped by Reyes.

Inniss was given a second yellow in the closing stages but the hosts navigated a significant amount of Tranmere late pressure for a precious win in Gloucestershire.

“It’s nice for our supporters to see a win here, a clean sheet, and a great goal,” added Cotterill.

“We need to make it a real tough place to come. We need to keep that positivity as much as we can.”

On Inniss’ sending off, Cotterill said: “He slipped. It’s a blatant slip – you can see that. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

Defeated Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins admitted: “It’s fine margins. I thought we’d have enough to go win the game but they sat back and had blocks towards the end.

“I can’t fault the players for their attitude and application. The frustration, however, is with the result.

“Lots of possession, getting the ball in the right area but we didn’t quite get the final third right.

“I know the players have given everything this week. I’m hurting because the result has gone against us.

“It’s a wonder goal to win the game for them, we’ve got into good areas, a couple of fantastic blocks. From our point of view, the application has been first-class. We just didn’t get the result today.”