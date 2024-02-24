Neill Collins knows his on-song Barnsley team face further challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins knows his on-song Barnsley team face further challenges

By Press Association
Barnsley manager Neill Collins celebrates after the final whistle in the Sky Bet League One match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford. Picture date: Tuesday January 23, 2024.
Barnsley head coach Neill Collins insisted his side will not get carried away after they came from behind to beat Derby 2-1 and move to within three points of their promotion rivals.

Sonny Bradley put Derby ahead in the 18th-minute but Phillips’ double strike either side of the interval gave the Tykes a valuable Sky Bet League One win.

Collins said: “The scenes at the end…the fans were excellent and the players were happy but no one was getting carried away.

“I think the players have been extremely professional and consistent over the season. Because of the big crowd, playing against a big club and where we are in the league, but I won’t have anyone saying we’ve got carried away.

“We enjoy (this one) like any other victory and we get ready again because we’re in a promotion race and we all know that promotion races are over a long period of time and we need that keep that level up.

“It was definitely great for the 18,000 here today to see the home team win. Everyone was telling me it was a ‘must-win’. Thankfully we’ve won the game and performed well. There will be lots of ‘must-wins’ between now and the end of the season.

“We started well but lost a goal against a set-piece. Derby are excellent at attacking set-pieces but we responded again, dug in and I think it says a lot about the group that we continued to play and do the right things and got back in the game with a fantastic goal. Then I thought we had a real good spell up until we got the next one.”

Collins praised two-goal Phillips, saying: “He’s been a major leader in the team with his performances. He’s scoring goals and winning tackles and he’s been excellent.”

Derby boss Paul Warne felt his side deserved a point.

He said: “Yes, it was a disappointing end. I thought first half, we weren’t at our best. I didn’t think we had any real character on the ball in the first half.

“They’re young, athletic players who just came after us. They didn’t give us any time on the ball. I thought we were poor in possession of the ball in the first half.

“It didn’t feel like we had any rhythm to our game in the first half. In the second half we started similarly and we made changes to try and change the way we looked.

“I thought we started to look good and then they scored from a set-piece, which is horrific.

“Then I thought the lads gave everything they could and kept going until the end. I can’t knock their character, but we didn’t create enough real gilt-edged chances.

“I think most people would agree that a draw would have been a fair result.”