Fran Kirby pulls out of England squad due to ‘minor knee injury’

Fran Kirby has withdrawn from the England squad for further assessment on a “minor knee injury”.

The forward, who was forced out of the Lionesses starting line-up for Friday’s match against Austria after pulling up in the warm-up, will now return to club side Chelsea.

Sarina Wiegman’s side face Italy on Tuesday in their second friendly in Spain, having beaten Austria 7-2 at Algeciras’ Estadio Nuevo Mirador.

An England statement read: “Fran Kirby has withdrawn from the England camp in Spain and will return to Chelsea for further assessment on a minor knee injury reported before the Austria match.

“At this stage, there are no plans to call a replacement into the senior squad.”

Ella Toone came into the starting line-up in place of Kirby on Friday as England thrashed Austria, where Grace Clinton scored on her Lionesses debut.

Alessia Russo and Beth Mead also impressed with the Arsenal duo both netting braces, while strikes from Jess Carter and Rachel Daly completed the victory.

The friendly double-header mark England’s first games of 2024 as they turn their attention towards next year’s European Championship title defence.