Home Sport

Football rumours: Chelsea eye potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino

By Press Association
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has had a testing first season at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has had a testing first season at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Big changes could be in the pipeline at Chelsea on and off the pitch this summer, according to various reports. The Daily Mail says Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is a possible replacement for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

RB Salzburg v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Red Bull Arena
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah (left) and RB Salzburg’s Maurits Kjaergaard (PA)

On the field, the club are looking to sell defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, and Albania forward Armando Broja, 22, according to The Daily Telegraph. England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 25, could also leave in the summer.

Summer changes are also expected at Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News says Brazil winger Antony, 24, is among the players they would be prepared to sell.

Victor Osimhen is eyeing a move to the Premier League, according to The Sun. Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be heading the race for the Napoli striker, 25, although Manchester United and Paris St Germain are also reportedly  interested.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (left) and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies battle for the ball (PA)

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid have reached agreement to sign the Bayern Munich and Canada left-back, 23, in the summer or next year, according to The Athletic.

Joao Palhinha: Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal are chasing the Fulham and Portugal midfielder, 28, reports Football Insider.