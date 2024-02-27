Beryly Lubala scores stunner as Wycombe leave it late to beat Cheltenham

Beryly Lubala’s stunning strike sealed a 2-0 victory for Wycombe over struggling Cheltenham that eased fears of them being dragged deeper into the scrap against relegation.

The Chairboys were frustrated for most of the night by a superb performance by Robins goalkeeper Luke Southwood, but they were eventually able to record their first win in four games in League One.

Wycombe dominated the first half, with Kieran Sadlier drawing a good save from Southwood, who later tipped a fizzing volley from Dale Taylor on to the top of the bar.

The 26-year-old continued to frustrate the hosts after half-time when he saved Freddie Potts’ penalty before he got down brilliantly to push Garath McCleary’s low drive wide.

But he was finally beaten with five minutes left when Joe Low was on hand to blast in from close range after McCleary’s corner caused havoc in the six-yard box.

Lubala then sealed the win three minutes later when Luke Leahy rolled the ball into his path and he unleashed a thunderbolt that gave Southwood, for so long unbeatable, no chance.