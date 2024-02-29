Football rumours: Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze head Tottenham’s winger hunt

What the papers say

Wolves’ Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 23, and Crystal Palace’s England international Eberechi Eze, 25, are among Tottenham’s main summer targets, according to The Independent. The club have put a wide-playing forward at the top of their shopping list.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, centre (PA)

Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United will be decided by the end of May. The Sun reports the club will make a decision on the 22-year-old English forward, who is on loan at Getafe.

Dele Alli could be handed a fresh start to his time at Everton. The Daily Express, via The Athletic, reports the club are looking to give the former England midfielder, 27, a new deal.

Liverpool are interested in Brentford’s Cameroon winger Bryan Mbeumo, 24, according to the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Raheem Sterling’s intermediaries have never engaged or discussed with Al Hilal despite reports. Spoke to player’s intermediaries who are firmly denying that as “Raheem is as committed as ever to the Chelsea project”. pic.twitter.com/EUBUOJCl1g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2024

Liverpool have made an offer as they eye up Xabi Alonso, it has been claimed 🤔 But the Reds may have trouble getting their man 👀https://t.co/X4ICWCx2vU pic.twitter.com/XYoSMmfIMB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 28, 2024

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Jorginho (PA)

Jorginho: Arsenal’s Italy midfielder, 32, could return to Serie A in the summer, reports Goal.

Diant Ramaj: Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are looking at Ajax’s German goalkeeper, 22, according to German outlet Bild.