Football rumours: Luis Diaz could be allowed to leave Liverpool

What the papers say

The future of Luis Diaz at Liverpool is dependent on whether Mohamed Salah agrees a new deal. The Sun reports the club would listen to offers for the Colombia forward, 27, if Salah, 31, agrees a fresh deal.

Arsenal’s Jorginho (PA)

Arsenal are looking to begin talks with Italy midfielder Jorginho, 32, over a new contract, reports the Evening Standard. He has been linked with a return to Serie A.

Conor Gallagher is continuing to catch the eye of Tottenham. The Daily Mail says the club are ready to move for the England midfielder, 24, in the summer.

Getafe are keen to talk with Manchester United about a deal for Mason Greenwood. The Times reports the Spanish club are interested in another loan deal or a permanent move for the forward, 22.

Social media round-up

⚪️🟢 Viktor Gyokeres has 31 goals and 10 assists in 34 games for Sporting since joining from Coventry last summer. Top European clubs, in attendance once again to follow the Swedish striker. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qy2bwuBMH1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2024

Eric Dier 'to sign for Bayern Munich as permanent option is triggered' https://t.co/fpymsBg4n5 pic.twitter.com/Y2tRtRhLQb — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 29, 2024

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah (left) and Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi (PA)

Trevoh Chalobah: The English defender, 24, is disappointed Chelsea are willing to sell him in the summer, according to Teamtalk.

Raoul Bellanova: Manchester United and Aston Villa have watch Torino’s Italian right-back, 23, reports Italian outfit Tuttosport.