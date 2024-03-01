Struggling Arbroath stun high-riding Raith Rovers with second-half comeback By Press Association March 1 2024, 10:04 pm March 1 2024, 10:04 pm Share Struggling Arbroath stun high-riding Raith Rovers with second-half comeback Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6391047/struggling-arbroath-stun-high-riding-raith-rovers-with-second-half-comeback/ Copy Link Raith missed the chance to go top of the Scottish Championship (Bradley Collyer/PA) Bottom side Arbroath came from two goals down to beat Raith 3-2 and prevent them from going top of the cinch Championship. Rovers looked to be cruising after goals from Zak Rudden – a stunning finish with the outside of his boot from 20 yards – and Josh Mullin put them 2-0 up. But substitute Jay Bird pulled one back for Arbroath just after the hour with a fine turn and shot. Arbroath drew level when Kevin Dabrowski misjudged a high ball and Leighton McIntosh nipped in to score. The hosts then won it when Mark Stowe collected Connor Teale’s miscued shot and slotted home with 13 minutes remaining.