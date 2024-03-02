Barnet back to winning ways with victory at Hartlepool By Press Association March 2 2024, 6:07 pm March 2 2024, 6:07 pm Share Barnet back to winning ways with victory at Hartlepool Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6391406/barnet-back-to-winning-ways-with-victory-at-hartlepool/ Copy Link Former AFC Wimbledon player Anthony Hartigan scored in Barnet’s win at Hartlepool (Mike Egerton/PA) Gatlin O’Donkor and Anthony Hartigan were on target in the first half as promotion-chasing Barnet claimed a 2-1 win at Hartlepool in the Vanarama National League. O’Donkor opened the scoring for the Bees after 11 minutes following good work by Zak Brunt and went close to adding a second when he headed over. Hartigan did double the lead and in spectacular fashion just before the interval when he curled in a free-kick from out on the left. Hartlepool responded after the break but could not find a way past Josh Keeley in the Barnet goal until Nicky Featherstone headed an 89th-minute consolation.