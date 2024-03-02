Nathan Jones frustrated by ‘big error’ as win slips from Charlton’s grasp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nathan Jones frustrated by ‘big error’ as win slips from Charlton’s grasp

By Press Association
Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones reacts during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park, Derby. Picture date: Tuesday February 27, 2024.
Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones reacts during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park, Derby. Picture date: Tuesday February 27, 2024.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones gave Harry Isted an ‘earful’ after the goalkeeper’s calamitous error cost his side two vital points against Northampton on Saturday.

The Addicks led after just four minutes at Sixfields thanks to Karoy Anderson’s deflected strike and they rarely looked in trouble thereafter as Northampton struggled to create anything in attack.

But Isted was caught on the ball with 10 minutes to play and that presented Louis Appere with a simple tap-in, earning the hosts a 1-1 draw and denying Charlton a crucial victory in their battle against the drop from Sky Bet League One.

“I’m just so disappointed,” admitted Jones. “It was a difficult game in the first half but I thought we were excellent in the second half.

“We won every first ball, we landed on the seconds, we played some really good stuff and we created two glorious chances to put the game to bed.

“We’ve drawn through a huge error. We were in total control and I couldn’t see them scoring and that’s the disappointing thing because they didn’t create anything all afternoon.

“We defended superbly and we won every first ball and every second ball, and we also had two great chances, but you can’t legislate for such a big error like that. It’s cost us three points.

“I’ve hammered him (Isted). I probably shouldn’t have done but he’s a good goalkeeper and I’m just so disappointed because it’s a huge error. He got an earful from me but he’s a great kid and he’ll bounce back.

“It’s good that we’re still unbeaten but we want to win games and we should have won today because we were the better side and they didn’t deserve anything.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was thankful for a point, saying: “It was really tough in the first half because out of nowhere the rain came down and the wind kicked up and it was hard for us to get out.

“I watched Charlton play Derby on Tuesday and they are direct and competitive and they don’t give you time or space, but we conceded a poor goal.

“We then started to get to grips with the game and we tried to play and open them up but we didn’t really create any chances and then we just had to say in the game in the second half.

“The game ebbed and flowed a bit and Alfie May hits the post for them but we go up the other end and score through a mistake.

“Charlton have drawn with Bolton and Portsmouth and they beat Derby the other night and they have very good players for the level but it shows how good our group can be to take four points off them this season.

“To get a draw in the end was really positive.”