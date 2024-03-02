Noor Husin rescues draw for Southend at play-off hopefuls Oldham By Press Association March 2 2024, 6:28 pm March 2 2024, 6:28 pm Share Noor Husin rescues draw for Southend at play-off hopefuls Oldham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6391428/noor-husin-rescues-draw-for-southend-at-play-off-hopefuls-oldham/ Copy Link Former Crystal Palace player Noor Husin scored Southend’s equaliser at Oldham (Clint Hughes/PA) Noor Husin hit a 79th-minute equaliser as Southend claimed a 1-1 draw at Oldham in the Vanarama National League. Husin was on hand to tuck in, with the aid of a deflection, after Marcus Dackers had brought down a Jack Bridge cross. Oldham had been on course for victory after Nathan Sheron – who was denied by a fine save from Collin Andeng Ndi in the first half – had opened the scoring with a powerful strike on the hour. The closing stages of the game were played in heavy rain and neither side could find a winner.