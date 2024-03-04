Football rumours: Brentford monitoring Norwich striker Josh Sargent

What the papers say

Brentford are reportedly keeping tabs on Norwich’s in-form American striker Josh Sargent. The Sun says the Bees view the 24-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 17 matches this season, as an ideal replacement for Ivan Toney, who is expected to be sold in the summer.

Miguel Gutierrez is on the radar of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, according to The Sun. Citing a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the paper says the 22-year-old defender is a high priority transfer target for the United boss, though Gutierrez’s former club are thought to Real Madrid retain 50 per cent of his rights and a buy-back clause and could prove a substantial roadblock for the Red Devils.

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Coventry City in 2023 (John Walton/PA)

And the Daily Mirror reports Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all had scouts in attendance to watch Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres net his 31st goal of the season against Benfica last week.

Social media round-up

Ex-captain DeAndre Yedlin becomes surprise victim of Inter Miami's ruthless spending ➡️https://t.co/VUc3D9AQsL pic.twitter.com/pIXeLgXBdP — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 3, 2024

🔴⚪️ Athletic Club have sealed Álvaro Djalo deal, done and here we go! Documents signed with SC Braga for transfer in July. Understand it will become official next week. Braga are set to receive €15m plus €5m easy add-ons. pic.twitter.com/Te7lJIZytu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2024

Players to watch

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Andy Robertson: Football Insider says Liverpool are set to open contract talks with the defender, who has been linked with Bayern Munich in recent days.

Francesco Camarda: Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, reports Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the 15-year-old AC Milan forward.