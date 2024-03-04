Gareth Taylor ‘very happy’ to commit future to Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Taylor ‘very happy’ to commit future to Manchester City

By Press Association
Gareth Taylor has signed a new three-year deal with Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has signed a new contract with the Women’s Super League outfit running to 2027.

The 51-year-old has been in charge at City since May 2020 and oversaw the team winning the delayed 2019-20 FA Cup final six months later and the League Cup in 2022.

The news of Taylor’s three-year extension comes with City currently lying second in the WSL, level on points with leaders Chelsea, and on a nine-match winning run.

Taylor celebrates with Khadija Shaw (Bradley Collyer/PA)
He said in a statement from the club: “I’m very happy to be able to commit to City for another three seasons.

“I think what we’re doing here and trying to achieve is a build and a long-term project of sustainability and success.

“Our ambition was always to be right at the top and we’ve done that. It’s taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people behind the scenes. The players have really bought in to what we’re trying to do and achieve.”

City, whose only WSL title to date came in 2016, have bounced back this season after missing out on the Champions League places with a fourth-placed finish last term. They came second in 2020-21 and third in 2021-22.