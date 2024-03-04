Anthony Joshua insists upcoming Francis Ngannou fight is ‘not a gimmick’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony Joshua insists upcoming Francis Ngannou fight is ‘not a gimmick’

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua is relishing his clash with Francis Ngannou (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua has dismissed suggestions that his fight against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday should not be taken seriously and says his opponent fully deserves his shot.

Joshua takes on the MMA star in his first ring appearance since his five-round triumph over Otto Wallin in December as he looks to move closer to linking up a heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury.

Ngannou gave Fury all the trouble he could handle in October when he knocked the favourite down in the third round and dropped a contentious split decision, and Joshua expects another tough test on Friday.

Anthony Joshua is expecting a tough test from Francis Ngannou (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joshua told Sky Sports: “It’s not a gimmick, it’s not something that benefits the broadcasters, it’s not just a fight for entertainment purposes.

“This is a serious fight with someone who is prepared and understands the dynamic of boxing and he’s putting up a good fight against the apparently generational great. So, I look at it now as something completely different.

“To be classified as a world-class heavyweight I would say that you have to stay there for a period of time. But I think that he’s an athlete with a lot of potential.”

Joshua admitted that watching Ngannou’s clash with Fury changed his opinion of MMA fighters coming into boxing, which effectively began with Conor McGregor’s defeat to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas in 2017.

“The whole MMA crossing over into boxing I looked at it as a gimmick, but now I can see that there are certain fighters in the MMA world that can box, and he (Ngannou) is one of them,” added Joshua.

“It’s good news for us fighters and good news for broadcasters because they’ve got me and Ngannou going at it in a few days.”