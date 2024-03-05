Louis Moult fires Dundee United four points clear at top after victory at Morton

Louis Moult’s first-half goal was enough for Dundee United to move four points clear at the top of the cinch Championship with a 1-0 win at Morton.

United had already seen Kevin Holt’s header clawed off the line by Morton goalkeeper Ryan Mullen when Moult put them ahead in the 26th minute, stabbing in Tony Watt’s cross at the back post.

Moult had another chance at the back post 11 minutes into the second half but this time he sliced his shot and Mullen was able to gather.

Morton had a late shout for a penalty when Michael Garrity beat two defenders to run into the box before going down, but nothing was given.