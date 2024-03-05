Southend strike in the final minute to draw with Wealdstone

Southend struck in the final minute to secure a 1-1 home draw with Wealdstone in the National League.

Wealdstone led from the fifth minute after Sean Adarkwa accepted Max Kretzschmar’s pass to finish with conviction.

Tarryn Allarakhia went close to doubling Wealdstone’s lead but Collin Andeng-Ndi produced a smart save in the Shrimpers’ goal.

Time was fast running out for Southend when Jack Bridge found space and his ball across goal was turned in by Henry Sandat.