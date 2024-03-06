Dame Sarah Storey excited to make impact as new Lancashire president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Sarah Storey excited to make impact as new Lancashire president

By Press Association
Dame Sarah Storey is set to become Lancashire’s new president (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dame Sarah Storey, Britain’s most decorated Paralympian, has accepted the “incredible honour” of becoming Lancashire’s next president.

Manchester-born Storey, who has won a record 17 Paralympic gold medals, was nominated unanimously by the Red Rose board and has agreed to take on a two-year term at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 46-year-old will take over from long-term incumbent Sir Howard Bernstein, pending ratification at the forthcoming annual general meeting, with a brief to bring her experiences of elite women’s sport to the running of the club.

She will combine the post with her other regional roles as active travel commissioner for Greater Manchester and visiting professor at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Storey said: “It is an incredible honour to have been asked by the Lancashire cricket board to become the club’s next President and follow in Sir Howard’s significant footsteps. As a kid, I recall many happy memories watching the Red Rose with my family.

“As a member and fan, to have this opportunity to serve this great club and bring my experience to bear is very exciting. The next two years – and beyond – are going to be hugely exciting for everyone connected with Lancashire.

Storey has won 17 Paralympic gold medals (Tim Goode/PA)

“From my perspective, I know how keen the club is to win silverware and I’m also hugely encouraged to see the women’s game continue to grow at pace.

“I also want to support the club in its objective to make Lancashire Cricket the most welcoming and inclusive cricket club in the country.”

Lancashire cricket chair Andy Anson added: “Sarah is an outstanding candidate for the presidency, with a peerless record as Britain’s most successful Paralympian.

“Having someone of Dame Sarah’s calibre and first-hand experience of high-performance elite sport on board will offer invaluable support to both our men’s and women’s squads.”