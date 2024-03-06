Michael Carrick relieved after Middlesbrough end wait for a home win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Carrick relieved after Middlesbrough end wait for a home win

By Press Association
Michael Carrick’s side returned to winning ways (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Michael Carrick’s side returned to winning ways (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick welcomed a much-needed win for his side as they beat 10-man Norwich 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

The Canaries went ahead through Ashley Barnes but their dominant opening period was cut short when Borja Sainz was sent off in the 30th minute.

And Boro were able to capitalise, levelling just eight minutes after the dismissal with Marcus Forss stabbing home from close range.

An unmarked Emmanuel Latte Lath then tucked the ball into the bottom left corner just before half-time and Lukas Engel’s first-time effort wrapped up victory in the second period.

Victory saw Boro earn their first Championship win at home since December and Carrick admitted the result was all that mattered.

He said: “It was a good result for us. We needed a win, we needed a result. I think we needed something to go our way, which we haven’t really had much lately.

“The red card is a moment. I thought we were just starting to find our feet a little bit, we found it tough at the start of the game, but we dealt with the sending off really well actually.

“It’s not easy to deal with, playing against 10 men, but I thought the boys approached that really well and the spell before half-time put the game in our direction.

“I haven’t seen (the red card) back, but it didn’t really matter and the performance didn’t have to be perfect tonight.

“We needed to get that feeling back for everyone and the boys especially and I’m delighted we managed to do that.”

Norwich boss David Wagner hinted that the club may appeal against the red card, but would not comment further on the decision.

“I’ve seen it back, but to be fair I don’t really like to give any comments, I like to leave it with the guys who make the decisions,” he said.

“It looks like we maybe appeal it, then this speaks for itself.

“I know that sometimes the angle and vision on the pitch from a referee could be different, then you see it in your way and sometimes the decision is not the right one, if it makes sense.

“But at the end of the day, he gave the red card because he has seen something.”

Norwich missed the chance to climb into the play-off places.

And Wagner was left frustrated on a night when he felt his team had started to produce one of their best away performances of the campaign.

“A frustrating last 60 minutes of the game and a fantastic first 30 minutes,” he added.

“I think the first 30 minutes were one of our best away performances so far.

“We totally controlled and dominated the opponent, super strong in the counter-press, good in the defence, played very good football.

“Got the lead, had the chance to score even more with Dimitris Giannoulis’ chance and Ashley Barnes’ clear-cut chance as well, then obviously the red card changed the game totally.”