Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to make first England start against Ireland

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first start for England in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

In an audacious selection by head coach Steve Borthwick, Feyi-Waboso will line-up on the right wing less than a year after playing for National League One side Taunton Titans.

The 21-year-old made his debut off the bench against Italy at the start of the tournament and also came on as a replacement for the round-three defeat by Scotland, both appearances totalling 20 minutes.

Here it is…🌹 Head coach Steve Borthwick has named the squad to face Ireland on Saturday, with scrum-half Danny Care set to win his 100th cap.#WearTheRose | @O2 | #GuinnessM6N | #ENGvIRE — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 7, 2024

Apart from scoring a try in his cameo at Murrayfield, the Exeter Chief showed significant promise and is chosen ahead of 67-cap veteran Elliot Daly, who is given the number 23 jersey instead.

Borthwick has made three changes in personnel and one positional switch following the 30-21 defeat in Edinburgh, but there is still no place for Freddie Steward at full-back with George Furbank continuing at 15.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell has recovered from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the Scotland clash and replaces Danny Care, who is set to win his 100th cap off the bench.

The third new face is George Martin following his promotion to the second row to join Maro Itoje after he made a difference coming on at Murrayfield, his own struggle with a knee issue now behind him.

Alex Mitchell returns at scrum-half after recovering from a knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Ollie Chessum moves to blindside flanker to accommodate Martin with Ethan Roots, the hero of the opening weekend victory over Italy, dropping out of the 23 altogether.

Two players will make their first appearances of the Championship if they step off the bench against an Ireland side chasing successive Grand Slam titles in Harlequins duo Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt.

Smith has overcome a calf injury to provide fly-half cover for George Ford while Dombrandt is a specialist number eight and is included after being axed for the World Cup.

“As always, we’ve selected what we think is our strongest 23 to leave us best placed to win the game,” Borthwick said.

💥 Round 4 incoming 🤩 A reminder of how things currently stand ⬇️#GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/qb9Kwq5N9n — Guinness Men's Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 4, 2024

“Ireland are without doubt currently one of the best teams in the world and we’ll have to be at our very best against them on Saturday.

“I’d like to pay special tribute to Danny Care who will win his 100th cap at Twickenham on Saturday. Danny has been a tremendous servant to English rugby and reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement.

“He’s a wonderful player and someone who always puts the team first. I’m sure Saturday will an emotional and memorable day for Danny and his family, and the team couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishment.”