Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to make first England start against Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to make first England start against Ireland

By Press Association
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his full debut for England against Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his full debut for England against Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will make his first start for England in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

In an audacious selection by head coach Steve Borthwick, Feyi-Waboso will line-up on the right wing less than a year after playing for National League One side Taunton Titans.

The 21-year-old made his debut off the bench against Italy at the start of the tournament and also came on as a replacement for the round-three defeat by Scotland, both appearances totalling 20 minutes.

Apart from scoring a try in his cameo at Murrayfield, the Exeter Chief showed significant promise and is chosen ahead of 67-cap veteran Elliot Daly, who is given the number 23 jersey instead.

Borthwick has made three changes in personnel and one positional switch following the 30-21 defeat in Edinburgh, but there is still no place for Freddie Steward at full-back with George Furbank continuing at 15.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell has recovered from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the Scotland clash and replaces Danny Care, who is set to win his 100th cap off the bench.

The third new face is George Martin following his promotion to the second row to join Maro Itoje after he made a difference coming on at Murrayfield, his own struggle with a knee issue now behind him.

Alex Mitchell returns at scrum-half after recovering from a knee injury
Alex Mitchell returns at scrum-half after recovering from a knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Ollie Chessum moves to blindside flanker to accommodate Martin with Ethan Roots, the hero of the opening weekend victory over Italy, dropping out of the 23 altogether.

Two players will make their first appearances of the Championship if they step off the bench against an Ireland side chasing successive Grand Slam titles in Harlequins duo Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt.

Smith has overcome a calf injury to provide fly-half cover for George Ford while Dombrandt is a specialist number eight and is included after being axed for the World Cup.

“As always, we’ve selected what we think is our strongest 23 to leave us best placed to win the game,” Borthwick said.

“Ireland are without doubt currently one of the best teams in the world and we’ll have to be at our very best against them on Saturday.

“I’d like to pay special tribute to Danny Care who will win his 100th cap at Twickenham on Saturday. Danny has been a tremendous servant to English rugby and reaching this milestone is an incredible achievement.

“He’s a wonderful player and someone who always puts the team first. I’m sure Saturday will an emotional and memorable day for Danny and his family, and the team couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishment.”