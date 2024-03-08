Football rumours: Chelsea join hunt for English defender Archie Brown

What the papers say

Chelsea have joined the race for English defender Archie Brown at Belgian club Gent. The Sun, via HITC, reports a number of Premier League clubs, Juventus and AC Milan are watching the 21-year-old, who left Derby three years ago in search of first-team football.

Could Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo be extending his stay? (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester United have opened talks on a contract extension with Kobbie Mainoo, according to the Manchester Evening News. The England Under-19 international midfielder, 18, has impressed since forcing his way into the first team at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood will be stopped from joining United on a pre-season tour of the United States by club bosses, reports the Daily Star. The English forward, 22, is currently on loan in Spain with Getafe.

Defender Ben White, 26, is the next player expected to sign a new deal at Arsenal. The Sun says the new deal could be signed this month after fellow defender Takehiro Tomiyasu agreed a fresh contract.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴 EXCL — Alphonso Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh: “There is nothing agreed or concrete with any club. Alphonso’s focus at this time is FC Bayern”. “We will consider all our options for the future in the next months”, tells me. pic.twitter.com/ZRWkCz1JY7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2024

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has met with Fenway Sports Group in the United States to hold talks over a possible return to the club 👀✈️@cmckennasporthttps://t.co/Sq34tHXsj2 pic.twitter.com/M1HfbQ55az — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 7, 2024

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move to Germany (Crysencio Summerville/PA)

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Newcastle and Bayern Munich are keen on Arsenal’s 27-year-old Ukraine international, according to Football Transfers.

Crysencio Summerville: Leeds’ Dutch Under-21 international, 22, is high on Chelsea’s list in their search for a winger, reports Teamtalk.