Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen boss after Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock

Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen manager after guiding the club into the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-finals.

A 3-1 quarter-final victory over Kilmarnock proved to be the final match of the 75-year-old’s short spell in charge.

Warnock was handed the job until the end of the season after Barry Robson was sacked but did not enjoy a cinch Premiership win in six matches.

Interim manager Neil Warnock has stepped aside following today’s Scottish Cup Quarter Final victory at Pittodrie. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 9, 2024

The Dons stated that Warnock had “stepped aside” and chairman Dave Cormack added on Aberdeen’s website: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts.

“With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”