Doncaster back on track with win over Crewe

Revitalised Doncaster got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Crewe.

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and substitute Tommy Rowe secured a fourth win in seven for Grant McCann’s side, who had taken one point from their last two matches.

Adelakun – fresh from being named the League Two player of the month – set Rovers on their way after 17 minutes as he scored from a corner he had won after a mazy run and powerful shot.

Doncaster keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala made a brave save at the feet of Shilow Tracey, while Owen Bailey made a vital block from Josh Austerfield as Crewe looked to get back on level terms.

The hosts doubled their advantage after 59 minutes when veteran midfielder Rowe poked in at the far post after meeting a volley from Joseph Olowu.

Rio Adebisi should have pulled a goal back for Crewe after being put clean through by Austerfield, only for Lo-Tutala to make a smart save.

Substitutes Maxime Biamou and Kyle Hurst both went close to adding a third for Rovers, who posed the greater threat in the later stages.