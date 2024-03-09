Watford sack boss Valerien Ismael and place Tom Cleverley in interim charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watford sack boss Valerien Ismael and place Tom Cleverley in interim charge

By Press Association
Valerien Ismael had only been appointed to the job in May and signed a contract extension during October (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Watford have sacked head coach Valerien Ismael following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Coventry and placed former midfielder Tom Cleverley in interim charge.

The Hornets were beaten 2-1 by the Sky Blues to leave them 13th in the Sky Bet Championship, well adrift of the play-off places and seven points above the relegation zone.

Ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael had been appointed to the job at Vicarage Road in May and signed a contract extension in October, but he has paid the price for a poor run of form.

Ismael was the 20th managerial appointment under the Pozzo family. Of his 41 games in charge, Watford won 12 and lost 15, with 14 draws.

A statement from the club on Saturday evening read: “Tom Cleverley will assume the position of interim head coach at Vicarage Road.

“This follows Watford FC terminating the contract of Valerien Ismael after today’s home defeat to Coventry City.

“The Hornets thank Valerien and his staff for their dedication and commitment. However, the club’s board considers it an appropriate time to make a change in order to improve results.

“Tom Cleverley’s staff will be confirmed in due course.”

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Cleverley retired from playing last summer after six seasons with Watford and took up a role on the club’s coaching staff.