English clubs have held talks with Super League since December ruling – A22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

English clubs have held talks with Super League since December ruling – A22

By Press Association
Super League promoters A22 say Premier League clubs have held talks with them since December’s ECJ ruling (Adam Davy/PA)
Super League promoters A22 say Premier League clubs have held talks with them since December’s ECJ ruling (Adam Davy/PA)

Premier League clubs have held private talks with the promoter of the European Super League since a landmark court ruling in December, the promoter’s chief executive has said.

English football’s co-called ‘big six’ – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – were founder members of the original Super League project in April 2021 but quickly withdrew amid fan protests and pressure from the football authorities and the British Government.

All six publicly distanced themselves from efforts to launch a new competition in the wake of a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on December 21, but Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 which promotes the Super League concept, insists English clubs have been involved in dialogue with his organisation since then.

Asked directly whether there had been conversations with Premier League teams since the ECJ ruling, Reichart told the PA news agency: “Yes of course. It’s absolutely a logical and natural process.

“Everyone is trying to get a sense of what the ruling could mean, it’s the professional obligation of clubs to know what this change in club governance in Europe could mean for them.

“It’s a great opportunity, why shouldn’t everybody have a look at it neutrally and decide what’s best for their clubs, their members and their fans? We are aware that clubs all over Europe are currently involved in that process and we try to assist them and help them.”

The ECJ said UEFA’s criteria governing how rival competition organisers access the market must be transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate.

Reichart said there were clubs in Europe who had publicly declared support for UEFA and its existing competitions who have subsequently held new talks with A22.

“There’s still a situation where (clubs) hate getting calls from the political establishment every time they stick their head out of the window,” Reichart said.

“We haven’t put out a deadline, we haven’t said ‘this ship is sailing now’ and we haven’t invited people to come out with declarations because we don’t want (other clubs) to then get calls saying ‘now you have to counter that declaration which came out of your domestic league’.

“This is not an initiative which tries to divide the football community into two parts. I think it’s absolutely fair and good for us to talk with those clubs off the record, not out in the daylight, so that they are not pressured, not co-opted, so that they can actually contribute and make up their mind.

“In the UK you still have a lot of misconceptions that have to be challenged and we have to explain ourselves better.

“But even the concept of breaking away, or inviting clubs to leave the Premier League, that was never the intention of this initiative and it never will be.”

Reichart admitted the Super League concept “resonated more easily” with clubs in the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) compared to their English counterparts.

“They are in a situation where their domestic TV revenues, which is their main base of income, is just losing competitiveness year after year to bigger leagues,” Reichart said.

“They would love to be more exposed to a bigger, united European single market that helps them retain their talent, make their investments and stay competitive. This is a rationale that is resonating with Scottish clubs more easily than with English clubs, who are part of the wealthiest domestic league.”

A court in Madrid is set to hear the Super League case again on Thursday, having now received the answers to the questions it asked the ECJ about whether UEFA’s 2021 rules which blocked the Super League’s formation were anti-competitive.