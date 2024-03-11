Wales debutants can prosper from Six Nations experience – Joe Roberts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales debutants can prosper from Six Nations experience – Joe Roberts

By Press Association
Joe Roberts has been one of Wales’ Six Nations newcomers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joe Roberts has no doubt that the future is bright for Wales as a testing Guinness Six Nations campaign nears its conclusion.

Wales head into next Saturday’s Cardiff finale against Italy after suffering four successive defeats in this season’s tournament.

It has left them facing the possibility of a first wooden spoon since 2003, with Italy’s visit to Cardiff a shoot-out to avoid finishing bottom.

Italy have propped up the Six Nations table for eight seasons in a row, yet a 31-29 victory over Scotland has given them impetus to avoid that fate.

Wales will go into the game after a 45-24 loss against France, which followed defeats to Scotland, England and Ireland.

Roberts made his first Six Nations start in the France game, while Wales head coach Warren Gatland has handed Test debuts to five players during the competition – Cameron Winnett, Evan Lloyd, Archie Griffin, Alex Mann and Mackenzie Martin.

A sizeable post-World Cup rebuilding job is under way, with Wales having gone into the Six Nations following the international retirements of Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny, unavailability of players like Liam Williams and Louis Rees-Zammit, plus injuries suffered by Gareth Anscombe, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau, among others.

“That could be the best thing really, getting chucked in at the deep end sometimes,” Scarlets centre Roberts said.

“It’s sink or swim, really. Boys will be forced to perform.

“There is a lot of rugby to come, so hopefully I can get myself on that summer tour (to Australia) and get a bit more experience in this jersey. That is what this group needs as a whole.

“We need experienced players out there internationally, and come the end of the year there could be (new) boys with 10-plus caps in most positions.

“I fully back ourselves to put in performances and get wins. I have no doubt about that with this group.”

Wales led France 24-20 after an hour, but were then overpowered as Les Bleus ran in 25 unanswered points.

It was France’s fifth successive Six Nations win in the fixture, and also the most points Wales have conceded at home since the competition began 24 years ago.

Roberts added: “I think the last 15 minutes we might have overplayed a bit in our own half and our own 22. We went a bit lateral.

“We took our foot off the gas and we weren’t as accurate as we could have been in the bigger moments. .

“We are growing as a squad, and I am fully confident in the future we will be able to put games like that to bed with a bit of accuracy.

“I am fully expecting the boys to go out there and get a win (against Italy). It is a hungry changing room.”