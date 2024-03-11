Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal supporters to ‘bring your noise’ against Porto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal supporters to ‘bring your noise’ against Porto

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal fans can make an “incredible” impact on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal fans can make an “incredible” impact on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mikel Arteta has called on his players to control their emotions when they host Porto on Wednesday as he looks to guide Arsenal into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.

A late Galeno winner gave Porto a 1-0 win in the first leg of the last-16 clash in Porto last month on a tough night for the visitors.

There were 36 fouls during the match – a Champions League high this season – with Porto boss Sergio Conceicao claiming after the game: “They (Arsenal) wanted to play, we wanted to win.”

The Gunners have won eight straight Premier League matches either side of the loss in Portugal, and head into the second leg top of the table.

Arsenal Training Session – Monday March 11th – Sobha Realty Training Centre
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, Ben White and Martin Odegaard during a training session on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arteta has asked supporters to “bring your noise” and create a passionate environment at the Emirates Stadium – but has warned his players to remain in check.

Asked if there has to be a level of control on the pitch, he replied: “For sure. The game context is very important.

“We know that we have a long match to play. There are moments that could go your way and that it can change dramatically quick.

“That’s the Champions League and you have to be ready for these kind of games.

“We’re certainly going to have to tweak a few things to generate much more than we did (in Porto). It’s the level of the Champions League.

“You’re facing top teams. The fact that there are two games plays in your mind and we have to be better (on Tuesday).

“That’s the opportunity that we have (on Tuesday). In front of our people, in our stadium for 96 minutes. Bring your energy, bring your noise and let’s do it together. I think the impact that they can make is incredible. I don’t think they realise.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights. It’s been 14 years (since a Champions League quarter-final) so everything that we put in there is going to be worth it.”

Arsenal have been in fine form domestically of late, winning 5-0 at West Ham and 6-0 at Burnley and Sheffield United, while beating Newcastle 4-1 at home.

Their last game ahead of the visit of Porto was a tighter contest as a late Kai Havertz header earned Arteta’s side a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Arsenal Training Session – Monday March 11th – Sobha Realty Training Centre
Martin Odegaard wants the Gunners to maintain their domestic momentum (Zac Goodwin/PA)

While not dispatching the Bees in the same emphatic manner, captain Martin Odegaard believes the stop-start nature of the game was good preparation for what they expect from Porto.

“We will take a lot of good things,” Odegaard said. “It was a really good practice for this game coming up. We had to deal with a lot of different situation, a lot of time wasting.

“We had to control our emotions the whole game and I think we did that brilliantly. It was really good practice for another big game and we did really well.

“Top of the table so of course we have to build on that momentum and the good feeling we have at the moment. That’s the goal, to keep that going.”