Dajaune Brown goal sees Gateshead edge out Dagenham & Redbridge

Dajaune Brown’s late goal saw Gateshead edge out Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 to boost their National League play-off push.

Brown turned in Ben Worman’s cross from close range to win it in the 76th minute.

It was harsh on Dagenham, who had been on top prior to the goal as James Montgomery kept Gateshead in the match.

The goalkeeper denied Josh Rees one-on-one in the 69th minute and then made a fine stop to keep out Dion Pereira’s shot moments before Brown struck at the other end.